Zammine record first win, Jumby Bay remain perfect

By Carlena Knight

Newbies, Zammine Shipping recorded their first win in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association Business League at the YMCA Volleyball Indoor Facility.

With week 8 of matches under the bag, the newbies last Wednesday stunned Nyce Clothing Media 2-1 in sets, winning 14-25,26-24,15-13.

That same night, APUA hammered Police winning in straight sets 25-22, 25-18.

Twenty-four hours later, defending champions, Jumby Bay remain the only undefeated team in the competition as they defeated Scotiabank in straight sets, 25-21, 25-21. This win moves them to a 9-0 record.

Inland Revenue Department (IRD) joined Jumby Bay in the winner’s circle, beating 77 Bus Service 25-0, 25-23.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Police defeated Zammine Shipping 25-16, 25-8 while Sandals fell to APUA in straight sets, 25-17, 25-12. Matches will continue on Tuesday as ECAB will play 77 Bus Service at 7 pm, while on Wednesday Sandals will face Zammine Shipping at 6:30 pm and, at 7:30 pm, Media will battle IRD.