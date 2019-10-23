‘Young Lyrics’ in need of financial assistance for medical treatment in T&T

One of the nation’s promising young soca stars, 21-year-old Lennard “Young Lyrics” Henry is in immediate need of heart surgery and his brother, Lenn Henry is doing everything in his power to aid in his sibling’s recovery.

On September 22nd 2019, Young Lyrics was admitted to Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) after he complained of shortness of breath, chest pains, and numbness about his body.

After being stabilized, and doctors at the hospital ran further tests and he was diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia called supra-ventricular tachycardia.

In order for this heart condition to be treated, Young Lyrics requires an urgent electrophysiology study (electrical phenomena associated with nervous and other bodily activity) and ablation (the surgical removal of body tissue). As this procedure is not offered in Antigua, he will need to travel to Trinidad to get the necessary care.

