Young Lyrics back home after successful surgery

By Latrishka Thomas

Twenty-two-year-old Lennard “Young Lyrics” Henry returned home on Sunday, in time to spend Christmas with his friends and family and a lot to celebrate having had successful heart surgery overseas.

According to his brother, Len Henry, the surgery was a success and “he just needs to get back around to his normal self, both physically and mentally, since it was quite an ordeal for him”.

Len Henry also told OBSERVER media that the family is “just relieved that the procedure was successful and we will continue to help him on the path to being back to normal both mentally and physically.”

