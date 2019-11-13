Young Lions win to stay in Zone Two contention

By Neto Baptiste

Young Lions kept their perfect record intact after two matches in Zone Two of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division competition on Monday with a 5-0 demolition of CPTSA Wings when they met in Old Road.

Jalan Willock led the charge with a hattrick, scoring in minutes 49, 58 and 66, while there were single strikes from Josh Joseph in minute 28 and Zavier Joseph in minute 43. The win moves Young Lions to nine points from three matches and level with Sea View Farm who also have nine points. Lions, however, leads the zone on goal difference.

Also in Zone Two, Tamo FC picked up their first victory of the competition when they rallied to a 2-0 win over Belmont FC. Nandimo McCalmon in minute 32 and Kevin Luke in minute 65 were on target for Tamo FC as they move to four points from their three showings. Belmont remains on one point from three outings.

Meanwhile, in Zone One, Bendals FC moved to nine points after three matches with their latest 1-0 victory over Freeman’s Village Scorpions. Alva Guishard was on target for Bendals with a 69th minute conversion.

There was victory as well for English Harbour as they rallied to a 2-0 victory over Urlings with both goals coming from Nigel Graham, netting in minutes six and 73, respectively. The win moves Harbour to six points from two outings while Urlings are yet to pick up any points after three matches.

In the other match played on Monday, Lion Hill defeated Glanvilles, 1-0, with the lone goal of the match coming from Jahmani Benjamin. Lion Hill move to seven points from three matches while Glanvilles remain on one point from the same number of outings.