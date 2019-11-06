Young Lions were lone winners in rain affected Second Division

By Neto Baptiste

Young Lions were the only winners in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s Second Division on a rain-hit Monday when they enjoyed a 3-0 triumph over Belmont, their first victory in two showings.

Playing in Old Road, the home team had a double conversion from Jalan Willock who netted in minutes 22 and 23 to give Young Lions a 2-0 advantage going into the interval. Xavier Joseph rounded off his team’s efforts with a 70th minute strike as the Old Road team moves to three points in Group B of the competition.

There was action as well between Young Warriors and CPTSA Wings as they played to a 1-1 draw. Clinton Daniel had put Wings ahead in the 20th minute, but Kenny Charles drew Warriors level 11 minutes later as the teams went into the interval on equal terms.

The draw moves Warriors to four points after three showings and second in Group B, while Wings also move to four points but third in the standings.

Meanwhile, several matches did not materialise after heavy showers early Monday morning reportedly prevented the marking of some fields. Venues that were scheduled to host Glanvilles vs Freeman’s Village Scorpions and Urlings vs Mahico Stars were both deemed unfit for play by the match officials.