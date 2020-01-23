Young Lions move to top spot in Zone 2

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

Young Lions moved to the top of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA’s) Division 2 table after recording their latest win on Tuesday afternoon.

Young Lions, who hail from the Old Road community, edged out FLOW Bethesda Bald Eagles, 3-2, at home in their Zone 2 match-up.

Conrad Willock (15th), Zavier Joseph (43rd) and Roy Yorke (80th) were the goal scorers for the round south team. They now have 23 points, bettering second place JSC Progressors by a plus 20 goal difference to their plus eight.

Bethesda, however, dropped to third with 20 points. Calvin Goodman (37th) and Chunsea Martin (40th) were the goal scorers.

JSC Progressors handed former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions Bassa SC a 1-0 defeat with the winning goal coming from Alex Browne in the 73rd minute.

Bassa slipped to 10th with 10 points.

Meanwhile, in Zone 1, National Parks English Harbour FC recorded the largest score-line victory hammering Ace Trucking and Heavy-duty Equipment Glanvilles, FC 8-1.

Nigel Graham had a hattrick for the victors finding the back of the net in the 10th, 17th and 27th minutes of play.

Xavier Richards hit home four times for the round south team with goals in the 20th, 33rd, 37th and 50th minutes.

Teammate, Antoniel Campbell also contributed with a goal in the 32nd minute.

Jamerre Daniel (43rd) was the lone goal scorer for Glanvilles.

English Harbour moved to third with 24 points while Glanvilles have nine points in the 11th spot.

In the other match played that day, Freeman’s Village Scorpions trounced Urlings, 4-1, with goals from Roy Gregory (8th), Darius Hector (14th), Randy Simon (47th) and Andre Kellman (58th).

Larson Maraine (6th) was the lone goal scorer for Urlings.

The Scorpions moved to eighth with 14 points while Urlings remain in the 13th spot with three points.