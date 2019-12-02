Young Lions enjoy comfortable win to stay in Second Division race

By Neto Baptiste

Young Lions continued their dominant unbeaten run in Zone B of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s Second Division over the weekend, inflicting a 3-0 trouncing on Blackburn Palace.

Playing in Fort Road, Young Lions had goals from Zavier Joseph in minute 48, Oshkino Daniel in minute 64 and Josh Joseph in minute 67.

The victory, their fifth straight, lifts Lions to 15 points and levelled in the top spot on standing with Sea View Farm who have played a game more. The loss was Palace’s fourth straight as they remain at the bottom of the standings without a point.

Still in Zone B, Green City defeated Tamo FC 1-0 in Golden Grove. The lone strike of the match came from Ranjae Williams in the 55th minute as City moves to four points from three matches. Tamo FC remains on four points from their five matches.

In other matches contested on Friday, ABAYA and Glanville played to a 1-1 draw and Master Ballers beat Urlings 1-0. The fixture between Bendals and Lion Hill that was also scheduled for Friday was postponed.