Young Barbudan EMT attends disaster risk management forum

An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) from Barbuda has joined other delegates from the region at the 11th Caribbean conference on Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) in Sint Martin.

According to a release from the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), Marina Walker and other young people from member states of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) are currently attending the December 2nd – 6th conference, which is being held under the theme “The Road to Resilience Checkpoint 2019 – Safeguarding Our Communities, Livelihoods and Economies”.

