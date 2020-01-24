Wuhan, China, is scrambling to build a hospital in just 6 days to treat coronavirus patients its health system gets overwhelmed

Spread the love















(Business Insider) – The death toll of a coronavirus outbreak sweeping China has hit 26, with at least 876 people infected.

The new figures were issued Friday noon local time according to state media.

The virus originated at a wet market in the city of Wuhan, and has spread to at least eight other countries: Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the US.

The scientific name for the virus is 2019-nCoV, and it can pass from human to human. Authorities are rushing to study it in order to prevent the disease from spreading further as millions begin to travel for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration.

The disease is part of the larger coronavirus family, which typically infect the nose, throat, or sinuses. This one has pneumonia-like symptoms.