Woman shot in head after refusing intruder’s sexual demands

A woman is currently in serious condition at the hospital, after a shooting incident in Green Bay Hill yesterday.

Reports are that Pauline Thomas was awakened in her house by a masked gunman at approximately 1:45 AM on Friday morning.

The intruder reportedly made sexual demands of Thomas, who refused those demands. She was them attacked by the intruder and suffered a gunshot wound as a result.

After being injured, Thomas managed to escape the house and rush to a neighbor, to whom she reported the incident.

She was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where she received medical assistance.

Her house was also reported to have been ransacked.

Anyone with information that could assist police investigations is being urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914, or the nearest police station.