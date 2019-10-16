Woman pleads guilty to six counts of fraud; not guilty to 16

By Latrishka Thomas

A woman, who has previous conviction for committing fraud, was arraigned yesterday on several charges, again relating to fraud.

Francine Spencer pleaded guilty to six counts relating to the offence of obtaining money by false pretenses with intent to defraud, and not guilty to two counts of the same.

She admitted to pretending to be a real estate sales agent and selling several parcels of land located in Gambles, Cassada Gardens, Hodges Bay and Seatons, to different individuals between 2009 and 2010, for which she pocketed over $160,000.

She was also charged with causing money to be paid by false pretenses but pleaded not guilty on all 16 counts.

It is said that she caused Fast Cash to pay out $2,000 to 16 individuals who pretended that they were either employees of GSC construction and Painting Services, Tropical Beverages, Tropical Service Distributors Limited, or SNM Supermarket.

Meanwhile, Francine’s husband George Spencer pleaded guilty to all of the charges brought against him.

