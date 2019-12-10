Woman pleads guilty to embezzling almost $200K

A former accounts clerk at Anchorage Inn has pleaded guilty to embezzling close to $200,000 from her former employer.

Althea Dinard appeared in High Court yesterday where she was scheduled to be on trial.

However, she changed her plea, and admitted to embezzling $181,578.31 from her place of employment, the Anchorage Inn, some time between June 6th 2008 and May 3rd 2013.

Justice Stanley John therefore asked the jury, who had been empanelled, to return a verdict of guilty in the matter.

Dinard, the wife of a high-ranking police officer, was reportedly dismissed from her position as supervisor in the accounts department in May of 2013, upon which time, her replacement discovered the discrepancies and notified the management.

The police were called in and their investigations indicated that Dinard, who was 52 years old at the time, had been embezzling the funds from her employer.

Dinard was remanded to prison pending sentencing on Thursday 12th December.