Woman Banned From Getting Pregnant After Having 44Kids At Age 36

(Ghanamma) – A woman in Uganda has been banned from having more kids after her forty fourth(44th) child.

Mariam Nabatanzi got married at age 12 to a 40 year old man. She gave birth to twins the following year. But due to a genetic condition that led her to having unusually large ovaries that produced multiple eggs per cycle, Mariam had plenty of babies per pregnancy.

She gave birth to a total of six sets of twins, four sets of triplets, and five sets of quadruplets. All in all, she had 15 pregnancies, all with multiple births that resulted to a total of 44 babies. She lost six babies in childbirth but had to take care of the rest of her 38 children.

Doctors had no choice than to ban Mariam from getting pregnant again.

Acknowledging that the ban is for her own good, Mariam actually felt happy that she is finally free. She admitted that she had asked doctors to help her out after the first few pregnancies, but she was told that birth control pills might actually lead to other health complications because of her genetic condition