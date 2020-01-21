Woman appeals for help in finding bags of items taken from her yard

Spread the love















By Latrishka Thomas

“I am desperate,” Karrissa Joseph said as she cried out for help on social media to locate bags of personal items taken from her yard at around 12:20 pm on Friday.

Joseph told OBSERVER media that while she was preparing to move from her Tindale Road home, garbage bags with clothing, passports and other important items were taken by an unidentified truck.

“Black garbage bags they were in but they are very thin so you could basically see through and through what was inside of them so I opened the mouth for the bags and left them open for the sun to hit them. So, I grabbed the dishes and I was outside washing up and then I heard my daughter crying so I went inside.

“Maybe like 20 seconds after I went inside to comfort her, my son [told] me that the truck [came] for our things so I [told] him no, the truck couldn’t come for the things because I didn’t get the truck guy. When I looked through the window the truck was maybe five steps away from where I live, by the neighbours. So, I’m shouting, ‘hey, hey, hey!’ There was a guy coming up the road the same time and I told him ‘stop the truck, stop the struck they took my thing’, and we [were] like two seconds away from the window for the truck and the window was down and he shouted ‘yo yo’ like five or six times and they drove off,” she recounted.

She said that with the help of passers-by she tried to chase the truck down but was unsuccessful.

The mother of four, who is also expecting her fifth child, explained that with the help of passers-by she attempted to track down the white rusty two-door truck to no avail.

She even visited the Cook’s Dump hoping that the truck was one contracted by the Central Board of Health, but upon inquiry she was told that “with no proper identification for the truck they cannot call out anybody”.

Joseph claimed that similar words were uttered by the police.

The woman further stated that the men who she believes to be either Dominican or Hispanic, left her with nothing.

“I’m in deep pain and I’ve cried till I’ve had headaches and my voice is gone. My playpen, pram, kids’ uniforms, my clothes and my kids’ clothes and underwear, their health cards n hospital papers of delivery my documents, my toaster oven, my medication for my pregnancy, my kids’ meds, lotion, shampoo, my son’s asthma pump and ventilator, my wigs etc,” she reported.

In addition, she said that her children could not attend school because their school uniforms and shoes were in the bags and she, too, was forced to miss work because her personal effects were also taken.

Moreover, the Amalgamated Security guard said that she believes that the bags were not taken by mistake but were stolen.

“I more believe it’s theft because nothing else was taken up from the road,” she stated.

However, she is hopeful that the perpetrators would return the items.

“Right now, I’m just in a situation and all I can do is just advertise and see if somebody else see anything and pray that the person is honest enough to come in and even say if it was an actual honest mistake or something.”

According to Joseph, one of the perpetrators appeared to be in his 40s, while the other seemed to be in his 20s.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Karrissa Joseph at 734-9227, her workplace at 562-7679, her mother at 723-8593, or her father at 776-8139.