Wins for VIP Squad and Herberts in T20 tape ball cricket

By Neto Baptiste

Action in the LL Supply Ltd Island Boys Sports Club Tape Ball T20 Classic continued over the weekend with comfortable victories for Pelican Safari VIP Squad and Dredgers.

In a game reduced to 19 overs, Pelican Safari VIP Squad dominated Auntie Sue’s Kitchen Herberts United by 10 wickets.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Herberts were 84 all out in 18.3 overs with their best effort with the bat coming from Dupaul Rambrich with 21 runs. Ronaldo Stewart was the pick of the bowlers for VIP Squad, picking up two wickets for 20 runs in his three overs.

VIP Squad, in reply, made light work of the chase, reaching 87 without loss in just 7.5 overs. Edwin Jackson top-scored with 46 not-out while Malik Marcellin chipped in with 32 not-out.

Meanwhile, Dredgers easily moved past AUA Cool & Smooth PMS to win by six wickets also on Sunday.

Batting first, PMS could only raise 63 all out in 15.5 overs with Clarence Francis top-scoring with 15 and Ashfield Weatherhead adding 14 to the total.

Justin Athanaze was the pick of the bowlers for Dredgers, picking up four wickets for just nine runs in 3.5 overs. There were three wickets for Brent Bloodman while Javier Drew bagged two wickets for nine runs in four overs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Dredgers reached 64 for four in 10.4 overs with Junie Miller hitting 14 and Melvin Charles 13 before he retired hurt.

In other matches played over the weekend, Bryson’s Shipping & Insurance Bullets defeated Buckleys 3J’s by three wickets. Sousay Doux had the better of Desi Boys by 48 runs, Future Stars beat All Stars also by 48 runs and ACB Warriors had the better of Rackaman Construction Strictly Business by four wickets.

Thunder Kings won by default over Flyers after Flyers could not field a team.