#Whatcoollookslike summer campaign wins industry marketing communications award

Article Published: December 14, 2019
Just a few months after the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s (ABTA’s) #WhatCoolLooksLike campaign won a silver Magellan award for best destination marketing campaign from the Travel Weekly organisation, the global summer 2019 campaign has won another award.

This time it’s a MarCom platinum award, for best integrated marketing campaign; the highest accolade conferred by the MarCom Awards which “honors excellence in marketing and communication, while recognising the creativity and hard work of industry professionals,” a recent press release stated.

Meanwhile, ABTA’s #CoolisClean sub-campaign, focused on sensitising the public on the importance of keeping Antigua and Barbuda clean, has won gold in the digital video, animation category.

