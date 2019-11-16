Wendel Robinson misses termination hearing

According to reports, Suspended Commissioner of Police Wendel Robinson did not attend his termination hearing that was scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 15th.

It is purported that Robinson wrote a letter to the Police Service Commission (PSC), which was delivered on the said date, indicating that he would not be able to attend the hearing.

In a letter dated 15th October, 2019 the Commission indicated its intent to relieve Robinson of his duties as Commissioner of Police at a meeting that was scheduled for October 25th.

However, that meeting was postponed to November 14th at Robinson’s request.

Robinson had submitted a sick certificate and requested more time so that he could answer to each specific allegation in the letter from the PSC.

