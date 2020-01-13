“We affi mek it”- Koffee gives stellar performance at One Nation Concert

Spread the love















By Machela Osagboro

Grammy-nominated and new reggae artist, Koffee, delivered a message of perseverance against odds at the One Nation Concert held this past Saturday at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG).

Droves of Antiguans, Barbudans and other Caribbean nationals came out in force to support the prime minister’s One Nation Concert, especially at the prospect of seeing the new up-and-coming artist out of Spanish Town, Jamaica.

Koffee, who was on island for about one week, and who made several courtesy and promotional visits before the concert, said on Saturday that she is honoured to have Antigua as her first stage performance for 2020.

She urged the young people in the audience to follow their dreams and keep working on a path to what they truly want to achieve in life.

The night saw acts from the likes of headliner Koffee, Masicka out of Jamaica. Asa Bantan, Tian Winter, Claudette Peters, Menace and Asher Otto.

