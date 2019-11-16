Wanted man surrenders after hiding out on Redonda

Elrick Julano Clarke, the police constable who was wanted in St Kitts-Nevis for sexual crimes, surrendered at the St John’s Police Station at around 1 am on Thursday, a statement issued by the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda stated.

The suspect, an officer in the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force who was attached to the Charlestown Police Station in Nevis, reported to RPFAB that he left St Kitts by boat 12 days ago and was dropped off at Redonda, where he remained for approximately 10 days before getting a boat ride to Antigua.

Clarke was wanted for allegedly committing Unlawful Carnal Knowledge on 15th October 2019.

It is alleged that the 24-year old Vincentian national, who was recruited among the last batch of officers to be trained in St Kitts, had sexual intercourse with an underaged girl on more than one occasion.

Earlier this week, Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Frankie Thomas confirmed that despite having no information to suggest that Clarke was in Antigua and Barbuda, the local authorities, in an effort to assist other agencies, were looking for the 24-year-old fugitive, and solicited the public’s assistance for any information concerning his whereabouts.

In a bulletin dated October 25, 2019, the National Joint Co-ordination Centre in Antigua had advised law enforcement agencies from across the region to be on alert to be on the lookout for Clarke, noting that if he is sighted, he is to be detained.

The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, The Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Police, and Immigration and Customs were all of assistance.

Clarke has since been handed over to the St Kitts and Nevis authorities.