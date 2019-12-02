Walter family rejects grant offer; Cabinet gives criteria for national funerals nonetheless

By Carl Joseph

Amid the recent call by residents that the criteria for both state and official funerals be made public, the Cabinet has now sought to provide clarity to the method by which it makes it determinations.

“Generally speaking, state funerals are reserved for heads of state, [as] in the case of the Governor General, or heads of government, in the case of a prime minister,” explained the chairman of Cabinet, Prime Minister Gaston Brown.

Still referring to the threshold for a state funeral, the Prime Minister also said that it applies to, “national heroes and individuals of the equivalent who would have made similar contribution.”

The former Chair of the State and Official Funeral Committee, Dr. Jacqui Quinn, because of an overwhelming request for her to comment on the issue, provided a criteria of sorts on her Facebook page.

