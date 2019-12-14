Walsh Jr: India T20 Series A Learning Curve

By Neto Baptiste

Leg-spinner, Hayden Walsh Jr has described the recent T20 International Series against India as a learning curve, adding that it has made him a wiser player.

During an appearance on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, the Antiguan said the gap between regional and international cricket is a huge one and that adopting must be swift and precise.

“I know what I need to do and I would say it was up and down; it was just all a part of learning and the margin for error is very slim. The moment you slip up, that is when you get punished but I guess in the end it is going to make me a better player and I am going to be happy about being a better player,” he said.

Walsh picked up only two wickets in his three matches as many of the Windies bowlers were ineffective during the three-match series. He bowled eight overs for 85 runs.

The senior national player said that although he has managed to contain batsmen during his spells, his desire was to have received better results.

“Actually, I would love some more wickets but to be honest, I am happy with what I have been doing so far. I haven’t been as explosive as in the CPL but I’ve been steady. It can be intimidating but I’ve found a way to actually zone out the crowd and I actually don’t even hear them at times,” Walsh said.

The three-match ODI series starts Sunday in Chennai with the second match scheduled for three days later on December 18th. The third and final ODI will be played on December 22nd.