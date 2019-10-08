Walk For the Cure deemed a resounding success

With record breaking participation this year, the organisers of CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank’s 8th Annual Walk for the Cure which took place on October 5th described the activity as a resounding success.

Before setting off from the bank’s Old Parham Road branch, the walkers were addressed by Country Manager Glen Smith who thanked them for supporting this great initiative by CIBC FirstCaribbean to raise the awareness of cancer and to support and celebrate our many survivors.

He noted that finding a cure for cancer should be a very personal cause for all because everyone knows at least one person who has died from cancer or is a survivor. In fact, CIBC FirstCaribbean itself has one staff member who has died and others or a family member, who are either battling cancer or are survivors.

Smith said that the Walk is also a way to raise funds to assist in the financing of the work of organisations who support those with cancer and their families.

