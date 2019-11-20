Vincentian police officer who surrendered in Antigua charged

The Vincentian police officer, who surrendered to police in Antigua on November 14th after being the subject of a wanted bulletin issued by the St Kitts and Nevis police, has been charged.

Twenty-four-year-old Police Constable Elrick Julano Clarke, who was returned to Basseterre on November 15th, has been charged with allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 15-year-old girl on Nevis. The offence allegedly occurred on October 15th 2019.

Clarke, a new police recruit stationed at the Charlestown police station in Nevis, disappeared from the federation before he was charged with the offence.

He was hiding on Antigua and Barbuda’s sister island, Redonda, and surrendered at the St John’s Police Station on the mainland around 1 am on Thursday, November 14th.

Clarke told the police in Antigua that he had left St Kitts 12 days earlier via boat and was dropped off on Redonda, where he remained for approximately 10 days before getting another boat ride to Antigua.

Since his return to St Kitts, Clarke has been charged but is yet to appear before a magistrate at the Sir Lee Llewellyn Moore Judicial and Legal Services Complex.

However, the St Kitts-Nevis police are expected to object to bail.