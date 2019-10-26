Villa tame the Tigers as SAP and Farm all get opening victories in First Division

By Neto Baptiste

Former top flight contenders, FC Aston Villa, gave their hopes of returning to the Premier Division a boost with a 10-0 thrashing of Potters Tigers in the First Division on Thursday.

Playing in Potters, the visitors were led by Kwami-Torre Kirby who had a hattrick, scoring in minutes two, 24 and 35. National youth striker, Ronaldo Flowers, contributed with a brace, scoring in minutes six and 35.

Single strikes from Jahiem Ferron (44th minute), Cordel Roberts (45th minute), Dashawn Stanton (67th minute), Navor Mason (73rd minute) and Marques Lewis (76th minute), completed Villa’s dominance.

Also on Thursday, former Premier Division champions and recently-demoted SAP FC beat John Hughes 2-1. Emerson Henry and Rick Gordon were on target for SAP, netting in minutes 33 and 44 respectively. Dino Bryan scored the lone goal for John Hughes, netting in minute 46.

There was victory as well for Sea View Farm as they defeated Green City FC 3-1. Chevon Moore, Jaime Cannonier and Zafique Simpson all scored once for Farm while Carllon Warner recorded the lone strike for City. In other First Division results, Willikies and Tryum played to a 1-1 draw while the fixture between Blackburn Palace and Bassa FC was not played.