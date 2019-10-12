Victory is sweet, D Gisele says after found not guilty of three charges

By Latrishka Thomas

A heavy burden has been lifted off the shoulders of the former executive secretary of the Board of Education (BoE), D Gisele Isaac who, after five years, was exonerated in the High Court of Justice of three charges brought against her — two of conversion and one of corruption.

In the wake of her victory, yesterday, Isaac told OBSERVER media that although the battle is far from over she is happy that her innocence has finally been proven in that matter.

“It’s good; it’s sweet but it’s also bittersweet because for the last five years and two months I’ve been forced to live under a cloud of suspicion and I’m glad that that has been lifted because it’s just not who I am,” she said.

She noted that the ordeal would not have been possible without God.

“Fortunately, for me, I’m not a Johnny-come-lately to God. He’s been my friend, he’s been my saviour, he’s been my strength through all these years…I’ve been able to count on him,” she said.

