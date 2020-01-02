Vere Bird III files claim against PM Browne

Spread the love















By Latrishka Thomas

The contentious relationship between Vere Bird III and Prime Minister Gaston Browne has seemingly reached an impasse since Bird III, Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda True Labour Party, has filed a claim against Browne for defamation.

The claim, which was filed in the High Court on December 12th 2019, states that Bird III is claiming “damages for defamation against the defendant, for words published and broadcasted on Facebook on the 5th, 6th and 8th of November, 2019.”

In addition to the aforementioned claim, Bird III — who is a lawyer by profession — is requesting “aggravated and exemplary damages”, which are damages requested and/or awarded in a lawsuit when the defendant’s willful actions were malicious, violent, oppressive, fraudulent, wanton or grossly reckless.

