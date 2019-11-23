Vendors property removed again, but not by the DCA this time around

By Carl Joseph

Long-time Jolly Harbour vendor Ivan “Tex” Floyd, was livid on Friday morning when he arrived at the beach and discovered that his beach chairs had been stacked on a fenced property located immediately behind his usual area of operation.

“They fenced the land recently,” Floyd said of the new property owners who had apparently relocated his equipment.

“Now this morning, when I show up, all of my stuff was packed from off the beach to back there.”

Floyd, and other vendors at the beach, told OBSERVER media that the land was recently acquired by the same owners who purchased the Castaways On The Beach restaurant around eight months ago.

Just one week prior, the Development Control Authority (DCA) officials had removed several beach chairs and makeshift building structures belonging to the beach vendors from the area immediately in front of the restaurant and transported them to the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds.

