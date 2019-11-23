Vaughn Walter dies suddenly

Well-known cultural icon and Antigua and Barbuda’s Director of Culture, Vaughn Walter, died suddenly on Friday evening.

Reports reaching OBSERVER media suggested that Walter was working at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium where he collapsed around 7 pm.

Walter has worked under three different administrations in the cultural arena. From 1999 he served as the Coordinator of Carnival and subsequently the Chairman of Carnival. He was appointed Director of Culture in 2009 and served in that post to present.

