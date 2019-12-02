Vandalism and theft leaves Italian visitor stranded

By Carl Joseph

Rosalinda Scipioni has absolutely no way to get back to her homeland of Italy after thieves broke into her car last Friday afternoon and stole her handbag containing all of her travel documents.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 pm on Runaway Beach when Scipioni took, what she thought would have been one final stroll on the beach, before departing for Rome later that evening.

The 33-year-old has been travelling back and forth between Italy and Antigua because her husband, 35-year-old Marcello Virzi, had taken employment with a local contracting firm in March of this year.

Scipioni has since put her plea for assistance in finding her travel documents on Facebook. She has also offered a reward of $1,000 for the recovery of the travel documents.

She can be contacted at 464 6157. Persons with information can also call CID at 462-3913.

