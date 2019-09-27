UWI Five Islands hosts matriculation ceremony today

By Orville Williams

More history will be made today at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus, as it hosts its inaugural Matriculation and Welcome Ceremony for new students.

The longstanding UWI tradition, through which students are formally recognised and accepted as members of the university will be marked by the signing of the ‘Matriculation Register’ and the taking of the ‘Academic Vow’.

Some 147 students who are enrolled in the schools of Humanities and Education, Health and Behavioural Sciences, Management, and Science and Technology are expected to participate in the ceremony.

The event, which is scheduled to start at 5 pm, will feature messages from The UWI Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, the Pro Vice-Chancellor and the Interim Principal, Professor Stafford Griffith, and the representative of the Guild of Students, Caleb Gardiner. Also, the campus’ top matriculant for the 2019-2020 academic year will be introduced, and will symbolically sign the academic register on behalf of the new student body.

Newly appointed Director of Administration and Finance, Daniella Hickling, will chair the ceremony and she is excited to be undertaking her first major project with the campus.

“We invite all parents, we invite all family members, we invite the wider public to come in and bear witness – not only witness, but bear witness – to history happening, because this is history in action,” she said.

