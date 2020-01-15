UWI Five Islands hosts historic Emigration Seminar

Spread the love















By Orville Williams

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus, yesterday, hosted the first of a two-day international seminar, geared toward increasing knowledge of practices and solutions to issues surrounding emigration in the European Union (EU) and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

The first of its kind to be hosted by the newly-established campus of the UWI, the seminar will feature panellists from countries including: Argentina, Colombia, Chile, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, Romania, Spain, St Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.

Interim Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the UWI Five Islands campus, Professor Stafford Griffith, spoke to OBSERVER media on the regional importance of such a conference.

“This seminar deals with issues of migration and emigration, which is an issue of concern of the wider Caribbean public and clearly, must be important to Antigua and Barbuda and the Eastern Caribbean countries, the countries of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in particular,” he said.

The Professor acknowledged the importance of hosting such an event to the Five Islands campus itself, saying that it serves to boost the reputation of the campus and reiterate its importance to the community.

