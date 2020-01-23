Usain Bolt, Kasi B expecting first child

Spread the love















(Jamaica Gleaner) – Retired Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt and his long-time girlfriend Kasi Bennett are expecting their first child.

The couple took to social media early on Thursday to make the announcement.

Bolt, the eight-time Olympic gold medal winner and world record holder in the 100m and 200m, posted a photo of mom-to-be Bennett in a flowing red dress, right hand cradling her baby bump over the caption: “I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @Kasi.b”

Kasi Bennette’s pregnancy shoot on Instagram

Bennett was more giving, posting four images to her profile, three with her on yacht – two of those showing her holding a cluster of white, gold, blue and pink balloons, and the other on a beach, with the captions: “our biggest blessing”, “our greatest celebration” and “our golden child, coming soon.”

The announcement has of course led to many comments and well wishes from fans, with over 1,000 comments being posted under Bolt’s post in the first hour of his announcement.