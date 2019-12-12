US company wants to implement computerized parking in St. John’s

By Latrishka Thomas

US-firm, Smart City Robotics, has made a pitch to Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda to offer computerized parking solutions for St. Johns.

Cabinet notes indicate that they intend to do so by using, “hydraulic lifts and other complex metal structures to multiply the number of parking spaces available in vacant plots or even on streets when single on-street parking spaces is easily exhausted.”

According to the notes, the Cabinet concluded that the firm’s systems may be of great use to the congestion in St John’s City.

Thus, it arranged for the two principals of Smart City Robotics to hold discussions with Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board’s (ABTB) general manager, Hubert Jarvis. A subsequent assessment as to the firm’s proposal will then be made by the ABTB.

At Thursday’s post-Cabinet press-briefing, Cabinet spokesman Minister Melford Nicholas, said that before the firm’s offer is accepted, there are a number of variables to be considered.

“You would be aware too that some development work has started at the Car Park now in fact I believe the Directors of NAMCO are due to meet with the contractors [today] to look at the work at the Sunshine Car Park Hub and what are some of the preliminary findings in terms of being able to bring that Car Park into being,” he stated.