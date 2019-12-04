Upsets for Lions and Farm in Second Division football

By Neto Baptiste

There were two major upsets in the Second Division of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s domestic programme on Monday with Zone B front runners Young Lions and Sea View Farm suffering loses.

Still atop the standings despite what was their first loss of the competition, Young Lions fell 4-3 to Green City FC in a keenly contested match when they met in Bendals.

Zavier Joseph put Young Lions ahead on minute 24 before a double from Raphael Wilson, who scored in minutes 57 and 66, put City in the lead.

Lions then drew level when Jalan Willock struck in minutes 68 and 79 for a brace, but their hopes of a comeback were shattered when Sylvester Fenton found the back of the net in minute 80 to give City the win. The winners move to seven points from four showings, while Lions remain on 15 points at the top of the standings.

There was victory as well for Blackburn Palace as they defeated Sea View Farm, 2-0, to record only their first win of the competition after five showings. Farm continues to share the top position on 15 points but are slightly behind Young Lions on goal difference.

Meanwhile, in Zone A, Bendals FC had their lone strike come from Micheo Edwards in minute 53 as they kept their unbeaten run intact with a 1-0 victory over ABAYA in Parham. They move to 15 points and second in the standings only due to an inferior goal difference. ABAYA remain on four points and 10th on the 13-team standings.

There was victory as well for Lion Hill as they blanked Master Ballers 2-0. Tyler Anthony and Jahquan Lewis each scored once for the victors as they move to 13 points from their five showings. Master Ballers are sixth with 10 points from their seven showings.

In the other match played on Monday, 5P’s Wadadli FC defeated Urlings 2-1.