UPDATE: US embassies in Bahrain, Kuwait, Pakistan issue security alerts: “Keep a low profile”

The US Embassies in Bahrain, Kuwait and Pakistan issued security alerts after the strike.

The Embassy in Pakistan announced it was restricting travel by US government employees “given possible reactions to recent events in Iraq.”

“US government personnel in Pakistan are required to postpone non-essential official movements and most personal movements,” it said in an alert, which suggested US citizens “keep a low profile” and “avoid crowds.”

The Embassy in Kuwait said that “out of an abundance of caution, the embassy is increasing its security posture,” but would remain open.

“We are not aware of specific, credible threats against private US citizens in Kuwait at this time. Nonetheless, this situation serves as a reminder that US citizens need to maintain a high level of vigilance, and the Embassy advises US citizens to review their personal security plans and remain alert to their surroundings at all times,” the alert said.

The alert also suggested that Americans “keep a low profile” and “have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.”

The embassy in Bahrain also said it was not aware of specific threats to citizens, but warned that “in light of regional events, there is potential for spontaneous demonstrations or unrest to take place in Bahrain over the coming days, and possibly beyond.”

“We remind US citizens that even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and possibly escalate into violence. US citizens are therefore urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local authorities,” it said.

The issuance of these security alerts come as the US Embassy in Baghdad urges US citizens to flee Iraq immediately.