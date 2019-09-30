UNOPS to inject millions into A & B

United Nations Office of Project Services (UNOPS) will be investing $2.5 million into projects in Antigua and Barbuda.

The announcement was made after Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Executive Director for UNOPS, Grete Faremo, held bilateral meetings on the margins of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly last week.

This cash injection, according to a press release, is by virtue of an agreement between UNOPS and BAUpanel to construct 2,500 homes in Antigua and Barbuda, Faremo announced.

“This venture will also include the construction of a factory on the island and employ approximately 200 Antiguans,” the release stated.

It was also announced that Antigua and Barbuda will serve as UNOPS’ regional hub for the shipment of prefabricated homes to neighbouring islands.

Prime Minister Browne expressed appreciation to Feramo for her confidence in the twin island state and indicated that it is his government’s desire to provide quality and affordable homes to Antiguans and Barbudans.

In addition, noting that there is no UNOPS regional headquarters in the Caribbean, the release said that Browne expressed to Feramo the need for an office to be located in the Caribbean given the agency’s increased activity within the region, and “Feramo indicated that there is indeed the need for a regional presence in the Caribbean and UNOPS is discussing plans for that office to be in Antigua and Barbuda.”

Prime Minister Browne also thanked the Executive Director for UNOPS for the opening of an Innovation Center in June of this year.

Both pledged to continue to ensure that the center will operate at its full potential, providing a space for innovative minds and technological advancement.