United thrash Blackburn, Urlings record first win

By Carlena Knight

Jennings United recorded the largest score line victory on Tuesday afternoon hammering Blackburn Palace 6-0 in the lone Zone 2 encounter of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division league.

Deanjila Erle was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors, scoring in both the 6th and 36th minutes of play.

Teammate, Guyayan Wright had a brace hitting home in minutes 21 and 43, while Kitwahana Thomas (61st) and Javontia Benjamin (78th) found the back of the net once for the round-south team.

With this win, they jumped to 4th on the standings with 12 points while Blackburn remain in the 11th position with three points.

Meanwhile, in Zone 1, Urlings FC and Ace Trucking and Heavy-duty Equipment Glanvilles FC picked up victories of their own.

It was the first win for Urlings as they edged Pares FC 2-1 with goals from Derlyn Williams (19th) and Jahniah Daniel (21st) to move one step forward to 13th with three points.

Pares’ Kevin Wyre (72nd) was the lone goal-scorer. However, they slumped to 14th with one point.

Glanvilles, who won by the same 2-1 score-line over Mahico Stars, moved to the 11th spot with six points, while Mahico Stars tumbled to 12th with four.

James Simon (15th) and Alexander Stuart (35th) were the goal-scorers for Glanvilles, while Madenkee (8th) hit home for Mahico.

Matches will continue today as CPSTA Wings will play Belmont in Division Two at 4:20 pm, while in Division One at the same time, Tryum will host WestHam, Bolans will visit Blue Jays, and Police will play Empire.