UK, CDB to improve the energy network in Barbuda with $10 million grant

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) approved a grant of GBP 2.85 million (EC $10 million) to reconstruct and rehabilitate the energy network in Barbuda.

The project, which is being funded by the United Kingdom under its aid programme, will “finance the undergrounding of about half of the 16 kilometres electricity network on the island, and provide hybrid solar systems for backup power of key public buildings” and “about a quarter of the island’s 1000-strong population, who are still without permanent electricity, will also be reconnected,” a recent press release stated.

“The works will make Barbuda’s energy network more resilient to storms and climate change; and [it will] reconnect households which have been off the grid since Hurricane Irma in 2016,” said CDB Vice-President (Operations), Monica La Bennett.

