UK-based company approved for Medicinal Cannabis Licence in A&B

London-based medicinal cannabis company, Eco Equity, has been approved, pending ratification from the licensing Board, for a medicinal cannabis Dispensary licence in Antigua and Barbuda.

Jon-Paul Doran, CEO of Eco Equity, said: “It is a real honour to be considered for medicinal cannabis in Antigua and Barbuda. The progressive nature of the Prime Minister and his Government is what attracted us to the island in the first place. We are excited about the potential opportunities that will arise from this and we will be making further announcements in the coming weeks.

“Whilst we are, of course, anticipating the timely approval of the said licence, we are aware that the hard work starts now and our team on the ground is ready to begin operations.”

In commending the company, Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism & Investments of Antigua and Barbuda said: “The global cannabis market is expanding at an exponential rate. We have seen many business plans from many global cannabis firms and Eco Equity stood out in many areas…. We look forward to working closely with them and supporting them as they build here in Antigua and Barbuda.”

