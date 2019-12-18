Two Lions roar in Second Division to top zonal standings

Spread the love















By Neto Baptiste

Young Lions and Lion Hill both recorded huge victories in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division on Monday as they remain in contention for promotion from Zone A and B, respectively.

Playing in Zone A, Lion Hill hammered 5P’s Wadadli FC 7-0 to move onto 19 points and second in the 14-team standings. They are two points adrift of Garden Stars on 21 points; however, Lion Hill have played two games less than Garden Stars.

Carlroy Douglas led the charge for the Hon Daryll Matthew-sponsored Lion Hill, hitting the back of the net in minutes 27, 41, 50 and 57. There were single conversions from O’Neal Browne who scored from the penalty spot in minute 23, while Gavin Henry, in minute 31 and Demani Providence in minute 68, rounded off the onslaught.

5P’s remain on six points and in the 10th position in the standings.

Meanwhile, in Zone B, promotion hopefuls Young Lions enjoyed a 6-1 victory over BASSA also on Monday.

Conrad Willock recorded a double with strikes in minutes nine and 25, while Jalan Willock (minute 13), Zavier Joseph (minute 31) and Beresford Rogers (minute 44) each scored once in the comfortable win. Young Lions’ opening strike came via an own-goal after Joshua Byrne inadvertently put the ball past his own goalkeeper in the fifth minute.

The victory pushes Lions to 18 points from seven matches and into the number one slot, while BASSA, who had their lone goal come from Rakeem Isaac in minute 54, remain on seven points and ninth in the standings.

There was setback for Sea View Farm, however, as they were beaten 3-2 by Bethesda, pushing the Flow-sponsored team to 14 points from seven matches and third in the standings. The loss was Farm’s third in eight matches as they remain on 15 points, slipping to third in the standings.

In other matches played on Monday, ABAYA defeated Real Blizzard 2-1 and Master Ballerz had the better of Garden Stars 2-0.