Tryum suffer first loss, Potters continue to struggle

By Carlena Knight

Tryum FC suffered their first loss over the weekend in the First Division of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) League.

The demoted team went under to another demoted team, FC Aston Villa 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG).

Yasnay Rivero Torres was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors, hitting home in the 87th and 88th minutes.

Teammate, Cameal Hourani also found the back of the net, scoring as early as the 10th minute of play.

Tryum’s Ricardo Dennis scored both goals for the losing team in the 65th and 72nd minutes.

Villa moved to second on the 12-team standings with nine points after three showings, while Tryum dropped one position lower to Villa with seven points.

Point WestHam earned their first point in the ongoing competition as they played to a nil-all draw with Fort Road.

Despite the draw, WestHam remain in the dreaded relegation zone, while Fort Road dropped to 8th with four points.

Twenty-four hours prior, newly promoted team Blue Jays FC stunned Willikies FC, beating them 2-0 while former Antigua Premier League Champions, Cool and Smooth ACT Empire FC, trounced Potters Tigers winning 3-1.

Two penalty kicks from Okeski Leadette (31st) and Keon Greene (87th) gave Blue Jays a full three points to move them onto six points in the 5th position and dropping Willikies to 4th with seven points.

Empire, on the other hand, saw goals from Nyke Watkins, Kamali Looby and Jazward Vigilante. They are now in the middle of the table in the 6th seed with six points, while Potters continue to struggle as they sit at the bottom of the table still without a point.

Matches will continue today in the Second Division starting at 4:20 pm in Zone Two as Young Warriors will play Seaview Farm. Meanwhile, in Zone One at the same time, Freeman’s Village Scorpions will play Abaya; Mahico Stars will face 5Ps FC Wadadli; and Pares will battle Real Blizzard.