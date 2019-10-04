Trump-Ukraine: Text messages show diplomat’s alarm over plans

According to BBC texts show how US officials worked to prod the Ukrainian president into opening a public inquiry into President Trump’s leading opponent, Joe Biden.

The messages, released by congressional Democrats, emerge as Mr Trump faces an impeachment inquiry over the matter.

The exchanges show a senior diplomat saying it would be “crazy” to withhold military aid to Ukraine for Mr Trump’s political gain in the 2020 election.

US law bans soliciting foreign help for electoral purposes.

But Mr Trump denies any wrongdoing and, on Friday, said there was “no quid pro quo” in the communications.

His remarks came a day after he publicly called on Ukraine and China to investigate Mr Biden, a top Democratic White House candidate, and his son, Hunter.

The Republican president accuses his political opponents of a “witch hunt”.

Impeachment in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives would trigger a trial in the Senate.

Senators would have to vote to convict Mr Trump by a two-thirds majority to remove him from office.

But that outcome is seen as unlikely given that the president’s fellow Republicans control the upper chamber.

What do the texts say?

The impeachment inquiry stems from a 25 July call in which Mr Trump asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his rival.

The wide-ranging text message discussions are connected to allegations by the Democrats that Mr Trump dangled military aid as a way to press Ukraine to dig dirt on Mr Biden.

Sent between July and September, they involve high-ranking officials:

Kurt Volker, Mr Trump’s Ukraine envoy who resigned a week ago

Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, and a significant donor to Mr Trump

Bill Taylor, a top US diplomat at the American embassy in Ukraine

On 19 July, the three diplomats discussed arranging a phone call between Mr Zelensky and Mr Trump.

Mr Volker told the other two he had had breakfast with Mr Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani that morning – and identified the main purpose of the upcoming phone call.