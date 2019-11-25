The long-standing feud between the long-standing vendors at Jolly Harbour and property owners, Prime Minister Gaston Browne and billionaire Ambassador Calvin Arye has now seemingly come to an end.

After a meeting with government officials yesterday, the vendors have agreed to the new beach use policy that will still allow them to ply their trade on the beach.

Officials from the Ministry of Tourism, along with Representative for the area, Samantha Marshall and the minister with responsibility for the Department and Control Authority (DCA), all met with vendor representatives.

They sought to establish a way forward for all the beach stakeholders given recent actions taken by state officials to forcibly remove several of the vendor implements which had been located on the beach areas in front of properties owned by the prime minister and billionaire Ayre.

One of the two vendor representatives attending yesterday’s meeting was 30-year veteran vendor, Joyce Johannes.

“It went well,” said Johannes of the meeting.

“The promises are great,” she continued, “we’re now just waiting for them to come true.”

It was decided that a storage facility that would be able to accommodate approximately 60 – 80 beach chairs be erected in the beach’s vicinity. The officials, the vendors said, have also agreed to provide both temporary bathroom for public use as well as erect a permanent bathroom in the beach’s vicinity.