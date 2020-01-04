Trinidad: Vendor shot, wife beaten in Princes Town attack

Spread the love















The Trinidad Express is reporting that a vendor was shot and his wife struck in the head with a bottle during a robbery on Friday night.

Dario Samaroo, 31 and Kimberly Sooknanan, 30, arrived at their Borde Narve Village, Princes Town home around 7.15 p.m. when a gunman in a coverall approached. He had a t-shirt covering most of his face.

The man announced a robbery and took $4,000 from Samaroo.

There was a struggle between he and Samaroo and Samaroo was shot in the right thigh, police said.

Sooknanan was also struck with a bottle on her head.

Officers from Criminal Investigations Department responded.

The victims were taken to hospital. Samaroo underwent surgery and remains a patient at the institution.

Officers attached to the Barrackpore police station are investigating.

In Freeport, gunmen opened fire on a group of people who were on Commonwealth Drive, off Nelson Road, Freeport around 9.30 p.m on Friday.

A man and a woman were shot and wounded. They were taken to the Couva District Hospital and were transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police had no immediate motive for the shooting and believe the intended target may have escaped unhurt.