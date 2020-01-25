Trinidad: Two die before daybreak

Spread the love















(Trinidad Express) – Two men were shot and killed in Laventille early Saturday.

The victims were identified as Marvin Pierre, 47 ,and Jeremy Fernando, 31, both of Block 22 Laventille.

A third man identified as Ako Samuel, and an unidentified female were also in the vehicle, police said.

Around 5.20 a.m. while in the vicinity of a health centre, gunmen fired at the vehicle.

Pierre and Fernando were killed on the scene.

Samuel was shot in the back and foot while the woman fled the vehicle, police said.