Trinidad: Teacher stabbed to death this morning, suspect surrenders

(Looptt.com) – A 43-year-old man has surrendered to police in connection with the stabbing death of a teacher this morning.

A teacher is now dead after she was stabbed in front of her students on the first day of school.

The incident reportedly took place along lower George Street, Port of Spain, near a day-care centre.

From initial information, at about 7.30am the woman was confronted by someone she knows.

She was physically attacked and stabbed.

Eyewitnesses contacted the police and paramedics and the woman was rushed for medical treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.