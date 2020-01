Spread the love















(Trinidad Express) – A 50-year-old school teacher was shot in a robbery at his home on Friday.

Ashram Boodram, of Hibiscus Drive, Debe was standing in the front yard when gunmen entered.

He was shot once in the chest.

Boodram was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died while being treated.

Boodram, an agricultural science teacher, lived alone.