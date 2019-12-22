Trinidad President signs marijuana law

According to the Trinidad Guardian, President Paula-Mae Weekes has declared the dangerous drugs amendment act law and it comes into effect on Monday.
Yesterday, the President gave assent to the bill which will now allow adults to have up to 30 grammes of the drug in their possession.
The relaxed laws will also allow for a household to have up to four plants, however, persons are not allowed to smoke in public spaces or while operating a vehicle.
Government’s bill to allow persons to use small quantities of marijuana was passed in the house of representatives and senate.
Cannabis activist Nazma Muller has described the move to decriminalise marijuana as a victory as she deemed the previous laws as a violation of citizens constitutional rights to freedom.