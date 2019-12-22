Trinidad President signs marijuana law

Spread the love















According to the Trinidad Guardian, Pres­i­dent Paula-Mae Weekes has de­clared the dan­ger­ous drugs amend­ment act law and it comes in­to ef­fect on Mon­day.

Yes­ter­day, the Pres­i­dent gave as­sent to the bill which will now al­low adults to have up to 30 grammes of the drug in their pos­ses­sion.

The re­laxed laws will al­so al­low for a house­hold to have up to four plants, how­ev­er, per­sons are not al­lowed to smoke in pub­lic spaces or while op­er­at­ing a ve­hi­cle.

Gov­ern­ment’s bill to al­low per­sons to use small quan­ti­ties of mar­i­jua­na was passed in the house of rep­re­sen­ta­tives and sen­ate.

Cannabis ac­tivist Naz­ma Muller has de­scribed the move to de­crim­i­nalise mar­i­jua­na as a vic­to­ry as she deemed the pre­vi­ous laws as a vi­o­la­tion of cit­i­zens con­sti­tu­tion­al rights to free­dom.