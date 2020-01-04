Trinidad: Choked, bitten, raped: Venezuelan man suspected

Spread the love















According to the Trinidad Express, police are searching for a Venezuelan man wanted for raping his ex-girlfriend at knife point on Thursday.

At around 4 a.m., the victim, 27, of Curepe, was at home when her ex-boyfriend forced his way into her apartment.

She had ended a relationship with him about two months ago, the woman told police.

Holding a knife to her throat, he raped her, bit her about her body and choked her.

The man left her apartment afterward.

The woman with the help of neighbours made a report to the St Joseph Police Station following which she was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where she was medically examined.

She then gave police a statement.