Trinidad: Ahye to be stripped of medals, prize money, following suspension

Spread the love















(Sports Max) – Trinidadian sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye is to be stripped of medals and earnings won during the period when she committed various violations, which resulted in a two-year ban.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games 100m champion missed three anti-doping tests on June 23, 2018, February 23, 2019, and April 19, 2019, which amounted to an anti-doping violation for which she has been sanctioned.

In addition to the ban, Ahye is being required to forfeit any titles, ranking points as well and prize and appearance money she would have won during the period. The World Athletics Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) explained that all competitive results that Ahye returned between April 19, 2019, and August 30, 2019, should be disqualified.

What this effectively means is that the silver medal Ahye won on August 7, 2019, at the Pan Am Games will be stripped.

She will also have to return prize money won in women’s 200-metre “B” race she won at the Spitzen Leichtathletik track meet in Switzerland on July 9, and at a few IAAF Diamond League races.

Meanwhile, according to media in Trinidad, Ahye’s attorney, Howard Jacobs, claimed she was tested 10 times during the period when she missed the tests and did not return an adverse finding.

However, according to the AIU: “We do not consider such arguments provide a sufficient reason to do other than the rule that the sanction of suspension should start to run from the date of the third missed test, namely 19 April, 2019.”